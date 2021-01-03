Vaitai will not return to Sunday's game against the Vikings after having been evaluated for a head injury, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
The Lions evaluated Vaitai for a concussion before ruling him out to return Week 17. Given that Vaitai previously sustained a concussion Week 15 against Tennessee, Detroit will no doubt opt to take a cautious approach to his health.
