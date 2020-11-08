Vaitai (foot) is active for Sunday's game versus the Vikings.
Vaitai left early in last week's loss to the Colts, but he's been cleared for Sunday's divisional tilt. The fifth-year player out of TCU is slated to start at right guard once again.
