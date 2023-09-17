Vaitai exited Sunday's game against the Seahawks with a knee injury.
Vaitai limped off the field with the aid of trainers and had trouble putting pressure on his left leg, according to Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site. Graham Glasgow has taken over at right guard.
