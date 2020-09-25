Vaitai (foot) has been deemed questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Vaitai was held out of practice and games for the first two weeks of the season, but he upgraded to limited participation this week and appears to have a chance at playing Sunday. If he's ultimately ruled out, though, expect Tyrell Crosby to start at right tackle once again.
