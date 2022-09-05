The Lions placed Vaitai (undisclosed) on injured reserve Monday.
The extent of the injury remains unclear, but Vaitai will miss at least the first four games of the regular season. In his absence, Tommy Kraemer and Drew Forbes will compete for the starting right guard spot to start the 2022 campaign.
