Vaitai (back) was spotted working with the starting offensive line at Lions camp Sunday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports.
Vaitai has been dealing with a back injury that held him out of the 2022 season but has since had time to move past the issue. The veteran guard also still seems to hold a starting spot on the offensive line after Evan Brown, who filled in for him last season, signed with Seattle this offseason.
