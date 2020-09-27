Vaitai is active for Sunday's matchup against Arizona.

The big-ticket free-agent addition did not make a single practice or game appearance over the first two weeks of the regular season, but multiple limited sessions heading into Week 3 provided room for optimism. Vaitai plugs back in at right tackle as the Lions face a Chandler Jones-led Cardinals pass rush that enters Sunday tied for third in the NFL with 3.5 sacks per game.

More News