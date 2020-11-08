Vaitai (foot) has been deemed questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against Minnesota.
Vaitai has dealt with injury issues throughout his debut season with the Lions after signing a five-year, $45-million deal to join the team in March. The 27-year-old had fielded more than 75 percent of Detroit's offensive snaps in just three of seven outings entering Sunday, and injury woes have presented themselves once again midgame. Jonah Jackson will plug in at right guard if Vaitai is unavailable to return Sunday.
