Vaitai (foot) has been deemed questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against Minnesota.
Vaitai has dealt with injury issues throughout his debut season with the Lions, after signing a five-year, $45 million deal to join the team in March. The 27-year-old had fielded over 75 percent of Detroit's offensive snaps in just three of seven outings entering Sunday, and injury woes have presented themselves once again mid-game. Jonah Jackson would plug in at right guard if Vaitai were unavailable to return Sunday.
