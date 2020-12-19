Vaitai (foot) was activated from injured reserve Saturday.
The 27-year-old was designated to return from injured reserve earlier this week, and he's back on the active roster after a couple days of practice. Vaitai is likely to start at right tackle with Tyrell Crosby (ankle) unavailable.
