Lions' Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Still not practicing
RotoWire Staff
Vaitai (foot) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Vaitai is in danger of missing a second straight game to start the season, and if that's the case, Tyrell Crosby is expected to start at right tackle once again.
