Vaitai (back) recently agreed to a reduced salary to remain with the Lions, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Overpaid by Detroit's previous front office, Vaitai is expected to compete with Graham Glasgow for the starting job at right guard once recovered from a back injury that sidelined him for the entire 2022 season.
