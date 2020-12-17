The Lions designated Vaitai (foot) from injured reserve Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Vaitai has resided on IR since Nov. 25 with the lingering foot issue, as the team elected to shut down the TCU product. The Lions will have 21 days to activate Vaitai, as he could return as early as Sunday against the Titans. Vaitai will likely assume to a starting role at either right guard or right tackle once he's officially activated.
More News
-
Lions' Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Will miss at least three weeks•
-
Lions' Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Good to go Sunday•
-
Lions' Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Can't go against Washington•
-
Lions' Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Return labeled questionable•
-
Lions' Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Good to go Sunday•
-
Lions' Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Doesn't finish Sunday's game•