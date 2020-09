Vaitai (foot) has been ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Bears, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Vaitai was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice but sat out of both Thursday and Friday's sessions. The 27-year-old earned a five-year, $50 million deal to be the Lions' starting right tackle, but with his debut on hold, Tyrell Crosby is expected to start at right tackle to begin the year.