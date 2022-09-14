Vaitai (back) underwent surgery earlier this week, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Despite the need for surgery, head coach Dan Campbell is not willing to rule Vaitai out for the season yet. In his Week 1 absence, Logan Stenberg drew the start at right guard, however if Tommy Kraemer (back) is able to return, he may be pegged to take over that role.
More News
-
Lions' Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Dealing with back injury•
-
Lions' Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Placed on IR•
-
Lions' Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Clears COVID protocols•
-
Lions' Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Placed on COVID-19 list•
-
Lions' Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Lions' Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Won't play in Week 12•