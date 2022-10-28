Vaitai (back) is unlikely to play again this season after he underwent surgery in September, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Vaitai has "slim to none" chances to return this season following his back surgery according to head coach Dan Campbell. Logan Stenberg will likely remain the top option at right guard for the remainder of the 2022 campaign.
