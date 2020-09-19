site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lions-halapoulivaati-vaitai-upgraded-to-questionable | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Lions' Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Upgraded to questionable
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Vaitai (foot) has been upgraded to questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Packers, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Vaitai has somehow been upgraded to questionable despite not practicing all week. His status will presumably be determined by how he is feeling closer to kick off.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 17 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read