The Lions placed Vaitai (foot) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Vaitai's foot injury dates back to the beginning of the season. He's started in every game that he's been active for this year, but he exited early in four of the past five contests because of this foot issue. The Lions have opted to shut him down for at least three weeks in hopes he can return at 100 percent. The 27-year-old guard, who signed a five-year, $50 million contract in March, is eligible to return in Week 15.
