Vaitai (back) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Vaitai went from limited participation at Wednesday's practice to DNPs on both Thursday and Friday, so it's no surprise that the 30-year-old offensive lineman will miss this Sunday's contest. Colby Sorsdal is expected to make the start at right guard in Vaitai's stead.
