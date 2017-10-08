Play

Ngata (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Ngata sat out practice Friday, typically an ominous sign for a players availability on Sunday. Fortunately for the Lions, Ngata will be on the field to slow down former MVP Cam Newton as Detroit looks to stifle the Panthers' offense.

