Lions' Haloti Ngata: Leaves with elbow injury
Ngata sustained an elbow injury in Sunday's loss to the Panthers and did not return, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Ngata was initially tabbed as questionable to return but never returned to the sideline and was eventually ruled out. Akeem Spence and Jeremiah Ledbetter rotated at defensive tackle in his absence.
More News
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ride Latavius
Advanced computer model says get Latavius Murray in you fantasy football lineups this week