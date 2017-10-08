Play

Ngata sustained an elbow injury in Sunday's loss to the Panthers and did not return, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Ngata was initially tabbed as questionable to return but never returned to the sideline and was eventually ruled out. Akeem Spence and Jeremiah Ledbetter rotated at defensive tackle in his absence.

