Ngata (shoulder) didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

It's unclear when this injury was sustained so the severity is unknown, but being listed as questionable is a good sign it's not long term. Ngata is listed as the starting defensive tackle even though he hasn't been receiving a bulk of the defnsive snaps. With just five solo tackles and a sack this season, his IDP value is minimal.