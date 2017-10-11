The Lions placed Ngata on injured reserve Wednesday with a biceps injury, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Ngata picked up the injury in the first half of the Lions' Week 5 loss to the Panthers, resulting in the defensive tackle's early removal from the contest. The move to IR means that he'll be sidelined for at least the next eight weeks, but a source close to the situation has already informed Birkett that Ngata's biceps issue is serious enough to require season-ending surgery. The injury could spell the end of the road for the 33-year-old Ngata, a five-time Pro Bowler who had previously considered retirement after last season. The Lions signed fellow defensive tackle Caraun Reid to fill Ngata's spot on the 53-man roster.