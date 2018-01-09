Ngata (biceps) said he intends to continue his playing career in 2018, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. "I think if I finished the year healthy I would have been a little closer to probably retiring, but I want to finish the season so I think I want to keep on playing," the veteran said.

The Lions were among the best in the league at defending the run with Ngata in the lineup this season, as the unit allowed just 74.6 rushing yards per game prior to the veteran tearing his biceps in Week 5 compared to 129.7 yards per game thereafter. Thus, it seems the soon to be 34-year-old has plenty left in the tank despite his advanced age. However, Ngata will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year and isn't guaranteed to remain in the same Detroit system if he does in fact continue his playing career in 2018.