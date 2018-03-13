The Eagles are in line to sign Ngata, NJ.com reports.

After having acquired Michael Bennett in a deal with the Seahawks, the Eagles continue to bolster their defensive line by adding Ngata, who played five games for the Lions in 2017 before sustaining a season-ending biceps injury. Ngata likely profiles as a rotational player for Philadelphia, but the 6-foot-4, 340-pounder (who turned 34 in January) can still provide a sturdy interior presence while holding his own against the run.