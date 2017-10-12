Ngata will undergo surgery on his torn bicep Thursday and has been given a recovery timetable of four months, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ngata was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with some optimism, but the announcement of surgery Thursday effectively ends the star defensive tackle's season. The 33-year-old had considered retirement after last season, and this serious of an injury may be enough for him to officially call it a career. Ngata has recorded 53 tackles (33 solo) and six sacks over his three years with the Lions.