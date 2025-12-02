Rucci was claimed off waivers by the Lions on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Rucci was cut loose by the Dolphins on Saturday, but he has now quickly found a new home with the Lions. The 24-year-old will provide the team with some much needed depth at tight end with Sam LaPorta (back) done for the regular season and Brock Wright (neck) potentially set for a prolonged absence. Rucci has failed to garner a target while playing 39 offensive snaps over four contests with Miami this year.