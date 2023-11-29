Detroit designated Hooker (knee) to return from the non-football injury list Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The rookie quarterback is now eligible to practice, with the Lions having a 21-day window to place him on the active roster before he defaults back to the NFI list for the remainder of the season. Hooker suffered an ACL tear last November during his final collegiate season at Tennessee, which resulted in him dropping out of the first-round discussion before the Lions selected him early in the third round at No. 68 overall. He isn't likely to play this season given that Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater both are healthy, but the Lions are keeping the door open for Hooker to return to the roster if his knee responds well to practice activity.