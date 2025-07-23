Hooker took second-team reps at practice Monday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Hooker was operating with the third-team offense behind Jared Goff and Kyle Allen during Sunday's first practice of training camp. The quarterback stepped it up a notch Monday, but he appears to be in a direct competition with Allen for the backup role ahead of the 2025 campaign. Hooker operated in the No. 2 role for the 2024 regular season, but was moved to emergency QB in favor of veteran Teddy Bridgewater for the playoffs. Hooker has reportedly shown a strong early rapport with rookie wideouts Isaac TeSlaa and Dominic Lovett, according to Colton Pouncy of The Athletic, but Hooker will have to get some more work with the starters in order for Detroit to get a full read on him prior to his third year in Detroit.