Hooker (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Commanders, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Hooker operated as the backup to Jared Goff for the entire season, though he'll serve as the emergency quarterback in the Lions' playoff opener. Teddy Bridgwater has taken over as second on the depth chart.
