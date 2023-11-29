The Lions designated Hooker (knee) to return from the Non-Football Injury List on Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The rookie is now eligible to practice, with the Lions having a 21-day window to place him on the active roster before he defaults back to the NFI list for the remainder of the season. Hooker suffered an ACL tear last November at Tennessee, which dropped him out of the first-round discussion and allowed the Lions to acquire him early in the third round at No. 68 overall. He turns 26 in January and isn't likely to play this season given that Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater both are healthy.