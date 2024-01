Hooker (mouth) is inactive for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the 49ers but will serve as the emergency quarterback, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Hooker was added to the Lions' injury report Friday after not participating in practice due to a tooth issue. Like he has done all season, Hooker will serve as the emergency QB3 and will only see if the field if both Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater leave the game and cannot return.