Hooker completed seven of 10 pass attempts for 38 yards while gaining 27 yards and losing two fumbles on three rushing attempts in Friday's preseason game against the Falcons.

Hooker got the nod under center for the Lions after struggling mightily against the Chargers in the Hall of Fame Game on July 31. The 2023 third-round pick didn't fare much better against Atlanta, coughing up the football on Detroit's opening drives in the first and second quarters. Fellow backup Kyle Allen (120 yards and two touchdowns) took over in the second half and outperformed Hooker yet again, giving the veteran signal-caller an early lead in the competition to be starter Jared Goff's primary backup in 2025.