Head coach Dan Campbell does not expect Hooker (knee) to play during his rookie year, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. "Really, this is a redshirt year for him," Campbell said. "He's got to get this leg right first and then he'll learn under Jared (Goff), and then let's see what happens. If he can eventually become your two or maybe down the road, later on, it's more than that, but it's going to be a long time."

The main question within the Lions quarterback room regards the future of Goff, whose release after the upcoming season would only cost Detroit $5 million in dead money. After that comes Hooker's acclimation to the NFL, as the Tennessee product who tore the ACL in his left knee last November did not have a timetable for a return as of draft night. Should Hooker miss most or all of the offseason, it seems unrealistic to think he could give the Lions much of a reason to move off of Goff in 2024 without him having much practice time under his belt.