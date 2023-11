Hooker (knee) was a full participant at practice Thursday.

For the first time in his young NFL career, Hooker finally appears to be near full strength ahead of Week 13. Jared Goff seems to have the starting role under firm control despite cooling off after last season, and Teddy Bridgewater profiles as a capable backup, so it would still be surprising to see Hooker check in at any point this year except possibly to put a bow on a blowout.