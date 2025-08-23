Hooker completed six of 11 passes for 70 yards and an interception in Saturday's 26-7 preseason loss to the Texans. He added 25 yards on his only carry.

While it was encouraging to see him make a big play with his legs, Hooker was once again out-performed through the air by Kyle Allen, who got the start completed all five of his passes and hit Isaac TeSlaa for a 33-yard TD. Hooker headed into training camp the favorite to take over the No. 2 QB job behind Jared Goff, but he may have squandered the opportunity and let Allen leapfrog him on the depth chart.