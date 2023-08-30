The Lions placed Hooker (knee) on the reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday.

Hooker will need to miss at least the first four games of the season as he continues to progress in his recovery from a torn left ACL. Coach Dan Campbell has already said the team views the 2023 season as a "redshirt year" for the rookie third-round pick, so Detroit may not have serious plans for him to play much, if at all, until 2024 at the earliest. Teddy Bridgewater remains the top backup to Jared Goff, with Adrian Martinez in place as the No. 3 quarterback.