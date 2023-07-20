The Lions are placing Hooker (knee) on the Non-Football Injury List to start training camp, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

This is expected given that coach Dan Campbell said he views 2023 as a "redshirt year" for the rookie third-round pick. At this point, it's unclear if Hooker will come off the NFI list and begin practicing with teammates at some point this summer or stay on the list into the regular season and be ineligible for the first four games. Either way, he's not expected to play much (if at all) as a 25-year-old rookie, after suffering an ACL tear last November. The injury ended his two-season run at Tennessee, where he completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 9.6 YPA and threw 58 TDs against only five INTs.