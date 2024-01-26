Hooker (mouth) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The rookie out of Tennessee was a late addition to Detroit's injury report, as he popped up as a non-participant in Friday's practice due to a tooth issue. This injury puts Hooker's status for Sunday's NFC Championship Game in jeopardy, but even if he's able to suit up, he would likely serve as the Lions' third-string quarterback behind both Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater.