Hooker will start Friday's preseason game against the Falcons, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Hooker is competing with Kyle Allen for the top backup spot behind Jared Goff, who will get the night off. Allen started and played the first half of the Hall of Fame Game against the Chargers, while Hooker mustered just 18 passing yards and an interception in the second half of that 34-7 preseason loss. Hooker will likely get the first half of Friday's game.