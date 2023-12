Hooker (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Hooker remains on the reserve/non-football injury list, even though he was able to log full practice sessions both Thursday and Friday. The 2023 third-round pick tore his ACL in late November of 2022, and once he's ready to return to the field, he could challenge Teddy Bridgewater for Detroit's No. 2 quarterback spot.