Lions' Hunter Bryant: Debut still on hold
Bryant (hamstring) has been ruled out of Sunday's game in Arizona, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Bryant's NFL debut remains on hold, as the undrafted tight end will be sidelined for a third consecutive week to open his career. His next chance to suit up will come in Week 4 against the Saints.
