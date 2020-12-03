Bryant (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Bryant was activated off injured reserve Wednesday after sitting out the first 11 games with a hamstring injury and, recently, a concussion. While he's been moved back to the active roster, his appearance on the injury report indicates that he may still be in the league's five-step concussion protocol. However, the undrafted rookie out of Washington is on track to make his NFL debut this Sunday against the Bears if this progress continues. He'll slot into a depth role at tight end behind T.J. Hockenson, Jesse James and Isaac Nauta.