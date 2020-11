Bryant (concussion/hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, indicating the beginning of his 21-day window to be activated from IR, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Bryant has yet to play this season, as he started the year with a hamstring injury and later was diagnosed with a concussion. It's unclear if he's still bothered by either injury, but the undrafted rookie out of Washington is eligible to make his NFL debut Sunday against the Football Team.