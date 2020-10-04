site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lions-hunter-bryant-sitting-out-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Lions' Hunter Bryant: Sitting out Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 4, 2020
at
11:43 am ET 1 min read
Bryant (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Saints.
The undrafted free agent out of Washington will remain sidelined through the
Lions' Week 5 bye with hopes of returning against the Jaguars in Week 6. T.J. Hockenson and Jesse James are the only tight ends active for the Lions on Sunday. More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
16D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
17D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
23D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read