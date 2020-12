Bryant caught one of two targets for 44 yards during Sunday's 46-25 loss to the Titans.

Lining up in the slot, the 6-foot-2 tight end (who's really more of a receiver) made a nice grab down the seam that marked his first catch as a pro. With Detroit out of playoff contention and none of the Lions' top four receivers under contract beyond this season, it'll be interesting to see if the Lions give the rookie an extended look during the final two games of the campaign.