Bryant (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Saints, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Bryant stayed on the practice field the entire week, and although it was only in a limited fashion, it was the first time he's accomplished that this season. The undrafted rookie could make his NFL debut Sunday if his recovery keeps progressing. If he plays, he'll likely slot in as the No. 3 tight end behind T.J. Hockenson and Jesse James.