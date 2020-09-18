site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Hunter Bryant: Unable to play Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Bryant (hamstring) has been ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Packers, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
The undrafted TE made the team out of camp but is still awaiting his NFL debut. He bumped up to limited participation in Friday's practice, which bodes well for Week 3's matchup versus the Cardinals.
