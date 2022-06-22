Melifonwu missed the end of offseason workouts due to an undisclosed injury, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

While the nature of Melifonwu's situation is not clear, there do not appear to be any reported concerns of him having a severe injury. What is more clear is that it seems the 23-year-old will be playing a lot of safety this fall after being drafted as a cornerback in the third round last year only to practice at safety throughout this offseason. Given the number of promising young cornerbacks on the roster compared to the depth Detroit has at safety, this position change could be his best path to consistent playing time, especially if Jeff Okudah (Achilles) can get healthy.