Melifonwu (hamstring) is considered doutbful for Sunday's game versus the Eagles, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Melifonwu has been sidelined for a couple weeks with a nagging hamstring issue. If he is indeed ultimately ruled out, Juju Hughes and Kerby Joseph would be the primary depth available behind Tracy Walker and DeShon Elliott at safety.
